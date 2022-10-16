Cartoon Network not shutting down

16 October, 2022, 10:15 am
A rumour of the shutdown of Cartoon Network has been circulating all over the internet, which had many fans worried. However, it has been debunked by the channel's official twitter account yesterday.  

An official statement had revealed a merger between Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Group confirmed that it had let go of 82 staffers across animation, scripted and unscripted divisions, leaving 43 of those unfilled positions vacant.

Additionally, it was also relieved that the development and production teams of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios will combine under one division, while Hanna Barbera Studios Europe will be a separate team, further fuelling speculation about Cartoon Network's future.

Cartoon Network took to twitter to respond to the rumours. The channel tweeted, "Y'all we're not dead, we're just turning 30. To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons. More to come soon!"

