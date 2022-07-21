‘The Power Puff Girls’ and ‘Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends' reboots coming soon

New versions of the colossal hit Cartoon Network show "Power Puff Girls" and "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends" are underway.

Craig McCracken, who created both " The Power Puff Girls" and "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends", has teamed up with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe to make the reboots, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Craig kickstarted his animation career in 1992 at Hanna-Barbera Cartoons.

"The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up," Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said in a statement.

"Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he's bringing two of his greatest works in 'The Powerpuff Girls' and 'Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends' and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio."

The original version of "The Power Puff Girls", running from 1998-2005, received a renewal earlier without the involvement of Craig McCracken, as he was at Disney during the development.

The latest version of "The Power Puff Girls" will follow the footsteps of the original and revolve around Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, three superheroes, as they balance their life between going to school and fighting crimes to save the world before bedtime.

