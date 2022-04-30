BTV airs Eid special episodes of Sisimpur

Like every year, our children are going to enjoy three special episodes of their favourite Sisimpur during this Eid.

The three special episodes of Sisimpur titled 'Milemishe Shobe, Mati Utshobe' will be aired on BTV for three consecutive days starting from the first day of Eid. The half-hour episodes will be aired at 1:00 PM every day.

The Eid special Sisimpur episodes were designed as edutainment for the youth regarding important issues like - festivity, diversity, and harmony.

Halum, Ikri and Bahadur, the protagonists of Sisimpur, will appear on the show alongside special appearances choc-full of surprises. In addition, a celebrity representing the intersex community and a child with disability will also take part in two episodes of the Eid specials.