BTV airs Eid special episodes of Sisimpur

Splash

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 11:40 am

Related News

BTV airs Eid special episodes of Sisimpur

The three special episodes of Sisimpur titled ‘Milemishe Shobe, Mati Utshobe’ will be aired on BTV for three consecutive days starting from the first day of Eid. The half-hour episodes will be aired at 1:00 PM every day.

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 11:40 am
Sisimpur. Photo: Courtesy
Sisimpur. Photo: Courtesy

Like every year, our children are going to enjoy three special episodes of their favourite Sisimpur during this Eid. 

The three special episodes of Sisimpur titled 'Milemishe Shobe, Mati Utshobe' will be aired on BTV for three consecutive days starting from the first day of Eid. The half-hour episodes will be aired at 1:00 PM every day.

The Eid special Sisimpur episodes were designed as edutainment for the youth regarding important issues like - festivity, diversity, and harmony.

Halum, Ikri and Bahadur, the protagonists of Sisimpur, will appear on the show alongside special appearances choc-full  of surprises. In addition, a celebrity representing the intersex community and a child with disability will also take part in two episodes of the Eid specials. 

 

Sisimpur / Eid Special

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Sri Lanka rupee value against the dollar has fallen dramatically. Photo: Bloomberg

Insolvent Sri Lanka should cancel its central bank

15m | Panorama
Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

3h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

2h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their fifth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

25m | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

17h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

17h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year