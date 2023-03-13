Brendan Fraser wins best-actor Oscar in career comeback

13 March, 2023, 11:00 am
Brendan Fraser wins best-actor Oscar in career comeback

13 March, 2023, 11:00 am
Photo: collected
Brendan Fraser has won the best-actor Oscar for "The Whale," a transformative role in which he revived a career that was once so bright.

"I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn't come easily to me," said Fraser, breathing heavily. "I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement."

Fraser was one of five first-time nominees in the category, the first time that had happened since 1935. Fraser beat out Austin Butler of "Elvis," Colin Farrell of "The Banshees of Inisherin," Paul Mescal of "Aftersun," and Bill Nighy of "Living."

Fraser figures the role of Charlie, a 600-pound reclusive gay English teacher who tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter, found him at the perfect time.

Any earlier in his career and Fraser has said he wouldn't have had the life experience or heartache to authentically play a character who lives with sadness, pain and life-threatening obesity.

Fraser's portrayal earned him standing ovations at film festivals in Venice and Toronto, and the early praise continued building through the fall and winter. In addition to receiving the best reviews of his career, he earned a SAG Award for his performance. Along the way, he's given emotional acceptance speeches, unafraid to cry at times.

It's a career comeback, which Hollywood has always loved.

The 54-year-old American Canadian actor broke out in the early 1990s with the comedy "Encino Man" and the drama "School Ties." He was the face on movie posters for "George of the Jungle" and "The Mummy" trilogy, where he worked with fellow Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh. He did dramatic turns in "Gods and Monsters," "The Quiet American" and 2006 best-picture winner "Crash."

He had his share of projects that bombed, too.

Then Fraser all but disappeared.

He was off the big screen for several years dealing with a series of personal issues involving divorce, his mother's death, health problems and an alleged assault by the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He boycotted this year's Golden Globes as a result.

He regained career momentum with a series of cable TV shows before appearing in director Steven Soderbergh's movie "No Sudden Move" two years ago.

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

3h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

5h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

6h | Panorama

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

1h | TBS Stories
The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

19h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

20h | TBS Stories

