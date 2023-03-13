Oscars 2023: The list of Winners

The 95th Academy Awards took place on 13 March at 6 am local time. This year "Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the show. Brenden Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan were among the award winners from this year.

Here is a list of all the winners from this year's Oscars:

Animated feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – WINNER!

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Supporting actress

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny – WINNER!

Live-action short

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER!

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Cinematography

Edward Berger poses with his Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "All Quiet on the Western Front" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Makeup and hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale – WINNER!

Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER!

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

International film

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER!

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER!

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER!

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking – WINNER!

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER!

Original song

M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose pose with the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" in the Oscars photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR – WINNER!

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Lead actor

Photo: collected

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brenden Fraser, The Whale _ WINNER!

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Lead actress

Photo: Collected

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER!

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking