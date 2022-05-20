Bone chilling trailer drops for 'Mujib: the Making of Nation'

Trailer of the highly-anticipated film Mujib: The Making of a Nation dropped on Thursday. Photo: Collected

The bone-chilling trailer of "Mujib: The Making of a Nation," the biopic about the father of our nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has dropped on the official YouTube channel of NFDC India.

The trailer of the Joint venture of Bangladesh-India directed by veteran Indian director Shyam Benegal premiered at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, 19 May.

It opens with the charismatic speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, played by Arifin Shuvoo.

Though it's nearly impossible for anyone to capture the exact charisma of Bangabandhu, Arifin Shuvoo looks promising in the trailer.

Video of Mujib - The Making of a Nation | Official Trailer | Arifin Shuvoo, Nusrat Imrose Tisha | Coming Soon

The trailer gives goosebumps as it captures the historic moments of our nation.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly but the visual effects depicting the fighting aircraft in action were not convincing.

The highly anticipated biopic is slated to release in September.