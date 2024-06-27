Bangladesh wins 'Best Activities' award for screening 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' in Malaysia

The international Expo was held from 20-23 June 2024 at the Multimedia University with the participation of different countries of the world. Photo: UNB
The international Expo was held from 20-23 June 2024 at the Multimedia University with the participation of different countries of the world. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has won the 'Best Activities Award' for screening the movie 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' at the International Expo (iExpo) held at the renowned Multimedia University of Malaysia (MMU), Cyberjaya, Selangor.

Khalid Faiaz Mohammad, Student Advisor , International Student Society and Tengku Alyssa Sabrina Binti Tengku Erwin Martino, Head of Activities Department, International Expo (iExpo), Multimedia University handed over the Award to Md Shameem Ahsan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia on Thursday at the Bangladesh High Commission.

Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khastagir, Deputy High Commissioner and Rehana Parvin, First Secretary (Political) were also present.

The international Expo was held from 20-23 June 2024 at the Multimedia University with the participation of different countries of the world.

As part of a public diplomacy initiative, Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur organised the screening of the film "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" based on the life of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday (21 June) at Multimedia University.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Malaysia, Md. Shameem Ahsan; Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy; President and CEO of Multimedia University, Professor Dato' Dr. Mazliham Mohd Su'ud, Faculty members, officials of various Ministries/ departments of Malaysia including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of diplomatic corps, a large number of students from various Universities, leaders of student associations, leaders of the Bangladesh community in Malaysia, journalists and officials of the High Commission enjoyed the movie with family.

The award was announced at the 'Gala Night' on the last day of the International Expo on 23 June. President and CEO of the University handed over the Award to three Bangladeshi student leaders.

There were six categories of the award and Bangladesh won under the category of "Best Activities".

Md. Shameem Ahsan, high commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia, was present at the gala as a special guest.

