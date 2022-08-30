Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser

After much speculation about Azmeri Haque Badhon's debut in Bollywood, fans got to see her first look for Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller 'Khufiya' in a teaser released today.

The teaser was released by Netflix on Monday in the form of a blurred image where the mystery is maintained, even if Badhon's character can be made out to be in saree.

Besides Badhon, fans got similarly stealing glimpses of her Indian co-actors in the film, the extremely highly regarded Tabu and relative newcomer Ali Fazal, on the day without unveiling much about the story itself.

The spy thriller's screenplay is based on writer Amar Bhushan's 'Escape to Nowhere' which was inspired by true events.

Badhon's acting was rarely talked about till her formidable turn as the title character in Rehana Maryam Noor, which was selected in the 'Un Certain Regard' section at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Soon after that she was seen in an episode of the thriller web series, "Rabindranath Ekhane Kawkhono Khete Aashenni" (English: Rabindranath never came here to eat), directed by Srijit Mukherji.