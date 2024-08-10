Artists express heartfelt congratulations to Prof Yunus-led new interim government

Welcoming the new interim government of Bangladesh led by Nobel laureate and globally acclaimed economist Prof Muhammad Yunus, entertainment artists in Bangladesh took their social media handles to express their feelings.

Right after the conclusion of the interim government's oathtaking ceremony on Thursday night, popular singer Asif Akbar posted on his verified Facebook page: "Congratulations to the Advisory Council of the interim government headed by Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus. May the victory of youth be consolidated."

Popular filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, who had been vocal against the oppression of the previous regime from time to time, posted, "The new government is taking over today. At one time I was thinking that there is no freedom from this fascism in our lifetime. The youth of Bangladesh from all walks of life have given us the desired freedom."

Mentioning that he is taking a hiatus from his online activism, which he continued throughout the student-led anti-discrimination student movement, he conveyed his salute to all participants and martyrs and congratulated Professor Yunus. He also revealed that his new directorial project is coming soon, a work of political satire, his favourite genre.

Ashfaque Nipun, one of the most vocal and vibrant fiction makers who also stood up for the students during the movement and also raised his voice against the injustice of the former regime, wrote: "The interim government under Dr Yunus should be at least 3 years to reform the corrupt system. Otherwise, ghosts will remain in the corners of the system, and people will continue the corruption."

Eminent music director Prince Mahmud felicitated Prof Yunus on his Facebook post, writing: "The hero we needed, you are welcome! A man who God has blessed with respect of the highest class. No one can bring that respect down. Won't be an easy job to be the pilot of this plane, but with him in charge, the best is expected."

Social media celebrity and the country's first successful YouTuber, Salman Mohammad Muqtadir, who has been showered with love for his bold and brave standing with the students from the very beginning, welcomed Prof Yunus on his Facebook post with a necessary suggestion for his followers: "In Yunus, I believe. But we must help him build that nation too."

Female artists including Aupee Karim, Azmeri Haque Badhan, Mehazabien Chowdhury, and others have also shared their heartiest congratulations to the new interim government and its members.

The felicitating posts are being continuously posted on the social handles of the entertainment superstars, who are eyeing a new, inclusive, and healthy culture in the entertainment and cultural industry of the country, under this newly-formed, unique government, against all odds.