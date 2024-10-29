Augmenting the entertainment experience

During the 2017 World Championship's closing ceremony, Riot Games' publisher did something extraordinary.

They brought a life-sized Elder Dragon, one of the game's most powerful creatures, and made it fly laps around the venue.

The annual tournament, hosted by one of the world's most popular video games League of Legends, came alive with the dragon's roar. The dragon looked astonishingly real, but In reality, it was not.

Augmented reality (AR) is no longer just the stuff of sci-fi—it's rapidly becoming the future of entertainment. Imagine stepping into a concert where holographic band members play right in your living room or watching your favourite actor come to life in your living room for a personal performance.

From immersive live performances that break the boundaries of physical venues to interactive storytelling that unfolds in your own space, AR is poised to revolutionise how we experience everything from music festivals to blockbuster movies.

AR doesn't require anyone to wear any special device to bring the realism to life just as Nike used AR during their promotion of Spiderman-themed sneakers at Times Square. It was as though Miles Morales had truly leapt out in real life promoting the sleek-looking sneakers.

The advertisement was similar to that one scene in 'Blade Runner 2049' where the protagonist is seen interacting with a lifelike AI model on a billboard.

That's how powerful AR can be if used right in the entertainment industry. It provides commercial directors and agencies with a valuable tool to capture and engage audiences across different media and entertainment sectors.

Whether in music, film, television or gaming, immersive experiences can spark renewed interest, build stronger connections and create new opportunities for revenue growth. Here are some of the fields where AR really has brought and can bring more revolution and change in the entertainment industry.

AR in movies

Imagine attending a movie where, without the need for 3D glasses, the experience becomes fully immersive. Through AR activations, characters might appear to walk alongside you in the theatre, and action sequences could extend into your personal space.

While enjoying a sci-fi blockbuster, the ceiling could transform into a cosmic landscape filled with galaxies, stars and planets. This has the power to blur the lines between the story and the audience, offering thrilling experiences while opening up new revenue opportunities for filmmakers and theatres alike.

Nafis Zaman, a lead environmental artist working for Cycore Studios, said, "AR is the next generation of storytelling if implemented right in movies and videos. As 3D artists, we always strive to give life to our animation and AR is quite literally the final frontier to that quest."

AR in concerts

AR can play a pivotal role in promoting live performances and festivals while also unlocking new revenue streams through virtual concerts. Virtual concerts not only allow artists and producers to reach global audiences but also substantially minimise event expenditure.

Additionally, event organisers can boost income by offering marketing opportunities and sponsorships that can be integrated into the virtual experience, creating additional revenue during the event.

At festivals, AR can offer real-time navigation, on-demand performance schedules and details about accommodations and food services, streamlining the experience for attendees. By incorporating digital elements, organisers can cut costs on printed materials like maps and schedules while providing a more personalised, dynamic experience for festival-goers, increasing satisfaction and boosting the likelihood of return attendance.

A notable example is the Coachella music festival in California, which is recognised for its innovative use of AR technology. In 2022, both in-person and remote attendees could explore the 'Coachellaverse,' the festival's metaverse experience, unlocking new interactive dimensions of the event.

AR in interactive marketing

From the early marketing stages, viewers can scan movie posters with their smartphones to access exclusive content, such as trailers, behind-the-scenes footage or interactive features tied to the film.

Some trailers incorporate AR elements that come to life when viewed through certain apps or AR glasses, adding an extra layer of immersion and potentially drawing in audiences who might have otherwise overlooked the release.

Before the movie even begins, audiences can engage with AR experiences in the lobby or directly from their seats. They might enjoy AR games, take part in interactive photo opportunities, or access information about the film and its characters.

These immersive pre-show experiences create prime opportunities for creative directors to monetize digital spaces through advertising, brand partnerships and product placements.

"Marketing is a tool that can make or break a movie or similar productions," said Rakin Hasan, an executive working for a PR agency.

"It is crucial that content is marketed properly to attract viewers for maximum success, which is why people put so much effort into teasers and trailers nowadays. Having these in AR is something truly wonderful as it can give people a glimpse of what they can truly experience in the main production," he said.

AR's capacity to engage audiences in interactive, personalised, and inclusive ways has unlocked fresh creative possibilities for content creators while offering new marketing and revenue streams for industry stakeholders.

AR in the immersive theatre experience

Immersive theatre breaks down the conventional divide between performers and the audience, turning viewers into active participants in the story. These performances often take place in large, immersive settings that can span multiple rooms or entire buildings.

Audience members may be encouraged to interact with actors or props, and their choices can even influence the direction or outcome of the experience.

AR technology can enhance live performances by incorporating digital elements. It can project virtual scenery and effects on real-world environments, boosting the visual experience without the need for large physical sets.

Audience members could also receive extra narrative details or puzzle clues via mobile devices or AR glasses. Additionally, AR overlays can improve accessibility, offering subtitles, sign language or audio descriptions for those who require them.

By integrating Augmented Reality, immersive theatre can expand the limits of storytelling, delivering more engaging and personalised experiences. It also offers producers a way to attract new demographics that might not have participated otherwise

For example, take League of Legends. Every year, following their first exhibition of the Elder Dragon in 2017, Riot Games have been regularly showcasing enthralling cinematics during their opening and ending ceremonies of World Championships.

They use the champions of the game along with other visual elements like portals and extra-dimensional realities that feel very real because of AR.

As AR technology evolves, its integration across diverse entertainment platforms is set to transform the audience experience across multiple mediums. This presents an exciting moment for both consumers and innovators in media and entertainment, with AR poised to reshape how stories are told and experienced.