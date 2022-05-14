Asif-Nachiketa’s ‘Katatar’ tells the tale of divided Bengal

Popular singer-composer Asif Altaf and celebrated West Bengal singer Nachiketa Chakraborty have voiced a duet "Katatar," a song chronicling the regret over divided Bengal.

The track is produced by Chirkutt member Pavel Arin's audio production house Butter Communication and was released on Asif Altaf's official YouTube channel on 8 May.

The melodious song "Katartar", a Bengali term for a wired boundary, composed and penned by Asif Altaf addresses critical issues of both Bengals like how Bangladeshi lands have been deprived of water due to river barrages like Farakka Barrage installed by India and how numerous West-Bengalis had to leave their ancestral home in Bangladesh during the division of Bengal.

The music video includes illustrations depicting the scenario of two Bengals by Pankaj Barman.

"Nachiketa is an extremely courageous, carefree and self-confident singer. I penned this rebellious lyric keeping Nachiketa in mind, but I was not sure if he would voice it," recounted Asif.

"After hearing this song, Pavel Arin decided it will be a duet between me and Nachiketa.

I was mesmerised by Nachiketa's hospitality and professionalism throughout the project," added Asif.

"I am glad that I sang this duet with Nachiketa. If I would be in his place I might have hesitated to voice such rebellious lyrics."

"The song reflects my thoughts and anguish and contains the courageous voice of Nachiketa," said Asif Altaf.