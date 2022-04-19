Samina Chowdhury sings new song in Nachiketa Chakraborty’s tune

Samina Chowdhury has released a new song "Ektu khani Koshto Diteo" after a long hiatus.

The renowned singer has lent her voice to the song composed by prominent Indian musician Nachiketa Chakraborty and penned by national award-winning lyricist Zulfiqer Russell.

The song was dropped on Zuti Music YouTube channel on 13 April.

Video of EktuKhani Kostho Diteo || একটুখানি কষ্ট দিতেও || Samina Chowdhury || Nachiketa

"I have waited for this song for at least 5 years. I am happy that it has been finally been released," said Samina.

"The song has beautiful lyrics and melody," she added.

"Samina Chowdhury is a talented singer. This is the first time I have composed a song for her. I have collaborated with lyricist Russel many times. Words will fall short to describe the aura of his lyrical poetry. I hope everyone will enjoy our song," said Nachiketa.