'A kiss over bribe': Nachiketa's social message to Dhaka audience

Popular Indian musician Nachiketa Chakraborty, who always talks about love and life with strong social messages through his songs, spent an evening with music lovers in Dhaka, conveying that it is better to "kiss someone with love instead of taking bribes."

"I personally believe that a kiss is better than bribe. Does it sound vulgar?" — asked Nachiketa while engaging with the audience through his songs at Hatirjheel Amphitheatre last night.

Seeing a huge crowd and loud voices soon after his entry on the stage, the multi-dimensional singer, lyricist and composer of extraordinary caliber said, "That's the spirit of Bangladesh."

The music lovers in the city were worried about the rain interrupting their chances of experiencing the melodious performances of the musical maestros but the show that also saw participation of renowned artists Arnob, Armeen Musa and Ahmed Hasan Sunny, ended without any interruption.

The concert, titled "Dhaka Melancholy", was organised by Blue Brick Communications.

As planned, film star and lawmaker Ferdous Ahmed, landing in Dhaka from Singapore, entered the venue when Nachiketa was performing. When Nachiketa invited him to join him on stage, Ferdous said, "Nachiketa is very dear to me. I'm seeing you after a long time. This is the first time we are together on stage in Dhaka. It's like a sudden rain."

"This is one of the best moments for me. I am very emotional," he said, sharing memories of his debut in films with the movie "Hothat Brishti" directed by Basu Chatterjee in 1998. Nachiketa composed songs for the film.

Talking about Ferdous' changed role, Nachiketa in a humorous mood said, "Tai Bole Politics?"

"If we all avoid politics, who will come forward? We will do good work for the society as described in your songs," Ferdous said, seeking blessings from the singer.

Nachiketa, who is a well-known name in both Bangladesh and India, said he has become what he always wanted to be as he began his hit song "Ambition". The lyrics goes "Someone wants to be a doctor, someone an engineer, someone wants to be a businessman or a barrister…..I will be a vagabond, that is my ambition."

He also sang the song which describes a father's desire to see his son as a minister, and narrated through the song how politics is a way of making money for some people.

Nachiketa, however, said this was not related to Bangladesh as he claimed he does not know about the situation here.

Nachiketa at the end sang a song which gives everyone hope for a positive change. The lyrics of the song goes "One day the storm will stop, the world will be peaceful again, homes will reemerge, the sky will be filled with light, and all outdated doctrines will be history."

Arnob was the last singer of the concert who wrapped it up with his iconic song, "Shey je boshe ache."

Nachiketa will also perform at KIB Auditorium, Dhaka on July 26.