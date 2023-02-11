Arnob finally releases Arnob & Friends 2

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob has just announced the release of his latest album 'Arnob & friends 2' on his Facebook page. The album is now available for streaming on Spotify.

The first 'Arnob & Friends' album came out in 2009. It has been a while and Arnob expects the fans' thirst will be quenched by his new album.

The album features eight tracks. It is to be noted that 'remastered' versions of two of Arnob's biggest hits 'She Je Boshe Ache' and 'Hok Kolorob' are also amongst the album tracks.

The album has been recorded in Adhkhana studio and Dhun studio. Other artists who have played various instruments and feature on the album include Saadul Islam, Imran Ahmed, faizan Rashid Ahmad (Buno), Pantho Kanai, Sunidhi Nayak and Aneirie Khan. The album has been mixed and mastered by Shubho and Buno.