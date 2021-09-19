Chorki’s musical on Arnob to be released Sep 23

Adhkhana Bhalo Chele Adha Mostaan. Photo: Facebook

OTT platform Chorki's musical biopic on popular singer-songwriter Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, titled 'Adhkhana Bhalo Chele Adha Mostaan', is going to be released on September 23.

The platform announced the release date and unveiled the official poster of the film on Saturday.

According to Chorki, the film will feature newly remastered versions of 12 popular Arnob tracks, along with some special stories narrated by the artist himself and some of the people close to him.

This has been one of the most anticipated projects of Chorki, for which many of Arnob's fans have been waiting for a while.

Shot in Dhaka, Munshiganj, and Cox's Bazar, the film will also feature Arnob's family and friends. Members of Arnob's musical troop 'Arnob and Friends' will perform parts of the songs alongside him.

Director Abrar Athar started work on the film earlier this year. Describing the project to UNB, he addressed the film as the story of finding one's own identity through the dual vision of an artist's life.

"Adhkhana Bhalo Chele Adha Mostaan is a film that explores the duality of an artist, told through chats between me and Arnob about life, battling our demons and overcoming them," Abrar Athar told UNB.

Further explaining the project, he said, "Essentially we're all 'Adhkhana Bhalo, Adha Mostaan' - and it's about learning to embrace both, that sets us free. This film is a self-realisation trip, and I hope we can all connect to it through stories of love, loss and human connection."

Arnob is regarded as one of the most gifted musicians of his generation in Bangladesh, especially among the youth, for a stream of anthemic tracks including "Hariye Giyechi," "Tomar Jonno," "She Je Boshe Ache," "Hok Kolorob," "Naam Chilona" and more.

The title of the film is taken from one of his most popular songs, 'Adhkhana'.