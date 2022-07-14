Amber Heard’s motion for mistrial in Johnny Depp case gets rejected

Splash

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 10:50 am

Related News

Amber Heard’s motion for mistrial in Johnny Depp case gets rejected

US Judge Penney Azcarate rejected Amber Heard’s request for the high-profile defamation case involving her and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, to be declared a mistrial. Heard lost to Depp last month

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 10:50 am
Amber Heard. Photo: Collected via NBC
Amber Heard. Photo: Collected via NBC

 Amber Heard's motion for mistrial in Johnny Depp case was rejected on Wednesday (13 July). 

US Judge Penney Azcarate rejected Amber Heard's request for the high-profile defamation case involving her and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, to be declared a mistrial. Heard lost to Depp last month, reports The Washington Post. 

"There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing," Judge Penney Azcarate stated in the court order.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse (without mentioning Depp by name). Heard countersued for $100 million after a former lawyer for Depp, Adam Waldman, referred to her allegations as a hoax.

Following six intense weeks of testimony in Fairfax County Circuit Court — the trial took place in Virginia because The Washington  Post's printing presses and servers are located there — a seven-person jury on 1 June found that Heard had, in fact, defamed Depp with the op-ed.

He was awarded $15 million, a sum reduced to $10.35 million because Virginia law caps punitive damages. H

eard was awarded $2 million after the jury found that Waldman had defamed Heard, one of three points made in her countersuit.

Earlier this month, Heard's lawyers filed to have a mistrial declared over multiple factors, including their claim that one of the seven jurors was not actually the person summoned for jury duty in April.

The lawyers argued that the jury panel list included someone who "would have been 77 years old at the time," but that the juror who participated was a 52-year-old with the same name who lived at the same residence.

"As the Court no doubt agrees," the lawyers wrote, "it is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this."

In Wednesday's court order, Azcarate denied several of Heard's post-trial motions for "reasons stated on the record" but provided a detailed explanation for why the juror's service was not reason for a mistrial.

The summons did not include a birth date, according to Azcarate, and the juror wrote their birth date on a questionnaire that "met the statutory requirements for service."

The judge noted that both parties questioned the jury panel and declared it acceptable: "Therefore, Due Process was guaranteed and provided," she wrote.

Judge Azcarate also stated that Heard's team was provided the jury list "five days prior to the commencement of the trial" and had numerous opportunities to object throughout the weeks-long proceedings.

"The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict," Azcarate wrote.

"The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court's instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury."

Top News

Amber Heard / Johnny Depp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Reuters

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

2h | Analysis
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

3h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Is banning motorcycles a solution for curbing road accidents?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The tale of love of Sakhina and Firoz

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Forex reserves fall below $40b for the first time in 2yrs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155