Amber Heard suffered losses of $50m due to Johnny Depp's claims, says her team

An American news portal has revealed that a feud with ex-husband Johnny Depp allegedly cost Amber Heard much more than $10 million she is supposed to pay him as per the verdict of their recently wrapped up defamation trial.

Many shocking details of their much publicised legal battle have come to light as more than 6,000 pages of court documents from their legal battle were unsealed recently.

Amber Heard's team in the pre-trial documents claimed that she suffered financial losses in the "$47-50 million" range over a "3-5 year period" because of Johnny's defamatory statements against her, said a new report.

The Daily Beast also said that Amber walked away from "tens of millions of dollars" by refusing to accept the money Johnny Depp made off the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. The sequel was shot during Johnny and Amber's marriage, which made it a "community property asset" and entitled her to half the income made.

The portal also reported that Amber's team asked the judge to not include evidence from her "irrelevant personal matters" that Johnny's team could have produced, like Amber's nude pictures, earlier relationships, and even something that could imply her being an escort at a time.

Amber had faced a widespread hate campaign online as the trial ran for weeks, while being open for public viewing. It finally came to an end on June 1 when the jury awarded Johnny $10.35 million in damages. In her countersuit, Amber won one of the three defamation counts and was awarded $2 million in damages. Her request to keep aside the verdict over the mistaken identity of one of the jurors was turned down by the court.

Meanwhile, Johnny has already made his comeback with a bang. His debut art collection named 'Friends and Heroes' sold out within hours on a London art gallery's website on Thursday, earning the actor millions, as reported by ANI. He will also be seen in a French period film.