Amber Heard admits to hitting Johnny Depp multiple times, but in self-defence

Hindustan Times
21 May, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 02:13 pm

Amber Heard. Photo: AP via Marca
Amber Heard. Photo: AP via Marca

Amber Heard has admitted that she hit Johnny Depp multiple times when they were married while testifying in court during their ongoing defamation trial.

However, the Aquaman actor has maintained that her actions were in self-defence and she did not assault Johnny, as he has claimed. The two actors are embroiled in a multimillion-dollar defamation suit, which is underway in a Virginia court since the last month.

Johnny has sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation in a $50 million suit. The actor has alleged that a piece his ex-wife wrote for Washington Post was harmful for his career. In the article, while Amber did not name Johnny, she said she was a survivor of domestic abuse. Johnny has also alleged that it was he, who was a victim of abuse, at Amber's hands. Amber has countersued him for $100 million. Both suits are being tried concurrently.

On Wednesday, Amber took the stand to resume her testimony for the fourth day. During her testimony, she talked about how, at times, Johnny would allegedly get violent and she had to 'defend herself'. She said, "There are many times I had to use my body to defend myself, and that included slapping wherever I could. If it meant I could get away, absolutely, or the difference between a sore face and a broken nose… I tried to defend myself when I could, but it was after years of not defending myself."

According to Rolling Stone, when Johnny's attorney cross-questioned her about an earlier domestic violence allegation against her, Amber replied, "I've never assaulted Mr Depp or anyone else that I've been romantically linked to, ever."

Amber has in turn alleged that she was indeed a victim of physical and sexual abuse at Johnny's hands. Johnny has denied these allegations. The verdict of the ongoing trial is expected to be delivered on May 27. Amber and Johnny met while filming The Rum Diary over a decade ago. The two actors married in 2015 but divorced less than two years later.

