All eyes on Shironamhin’s orchestral performance celebrating their silver jubilee

While performing in a show featuring LRB and Nagarbaul in 2006, a band was about to wrap up their performance when a voice from the crowd cried out, "What is your band's name?"

This band had already released two albums by then: Jahaji (2004) and Icche Ghuri (2006). Why then would they not have a name? They replied, after a brief moment's pause, "We are Shironamhin": a rhetorical response essentially translating as 'Untitled'.

The one who asked the question failed to realise that Shironamhin was the band's name.

Shironamhin – a name which once created public confusion – has become one of the most recognisable bands in the country, consistently cranking out successful albums one after, and remaining relevant for 25 years in the dwindling band scene of Bangladesh.

To celebrate this achievement, Shironamhin is giving its devout fans a performance of a lifetime. Today, 8 September, at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Shironamhin is performing with an orchestra. Yes, an actual orchestra!

Dhaka Symphopny Orchestras rehearsal for the show at Shilpakala academy. Photo: Noo-A-Alam

"We want to make our 25th year worth remembering. So we will do what has never been done in Bangladesh. It took 18 months of deliberation and preparation leading to this," said Ziaur Rahman, bassist and front man. "Bands like Scorpion and Metallica have been known to pull off concerts alongside an orchestra. We are daring this feat for those who love us dearly."

In a recent Paris tour, the band got acquainted with the Philharmonic Society, Mumbai Symphony Orchestra, Bangladesh Navy Orchestra and some other orchestra schools. This empowered them to step forward with the idea.

"The Mumbai Symphony Orchestra are going to send us recordings, which we are going to use as backing tracks during our performance. Dhaka Symphonic Orchestra are going to be on stage with us," said Sheikh Ishtiaque, vocalist.

To sweeten the deal even further, George Lincold d'Costa from Artcell, Saidus Salehin Khaled Sumon, aka Bassbaba from Aurthohin, Bappa Mazumder from Dalchhut and Raef al Hasan Rafa from AvoidRafa will grace the concert with their solo performances.

Other noteworthy bands like The Tree, Kureghor, Shonar Bangla Circus will be there too. To top it all off, eight members from the Armeen Musa led Ghaashphoring Choir will perform as well.

In February of this year Shironamhin hosted an album art and typography contest where fans came forward with their works. Every song they will perform will be accompanied by themed typography and artworks on massive LED panels in the background.

The typography will be in perfect sync with their songs; in essence, every little detail will be orchestrated. In addition to that, videos from legendary musicians like Bamba President Hamin Ahmed and other big names in the band scene will be shown at the event.

"Shironamhin was always known to incorporate orchestration in many songs throughout their past six albums but doing so on live is an entirely different ball game, where 27 people will perform on stage together," said Kazi Ahmed Shafin, drummer.

He added, "We will perform 13 songs with Dhaka Symphony Orchestra and on the backing tracks sent to us by Mumbai Symphony Orchestra. We will be performing 20 songs on stage, 13 of which will be in orchestration. This is going to be a festival!"