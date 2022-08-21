Akshay Kumar chases a grisly, narcissistic killer in Cuttputlli trailer

Disney+ Hotstar has dropped the trailer for their upcoming, surprise release, Cuttputlli. The film stars Akshay Kumar as cop in the quaint town of Kasauli, who is on a hunt for a serial killer.

The trailer shows how the killer has claimed two victims already and leaves their dead bodies in public spaces: a bench at a viewpoint and a large drain pipe. The police must nab him as soon as possible before claims more innocent victims.

Cuttputlli will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd September and will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S Cuttputlli will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Video of Cuttputlli | Official Trailer | Akshay Kumar, Rakulpreet Singh | Sept 2 | DisneyPlus Hotstar

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, it is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. He said, "Being given an opportunity to collaborate with Akshay sir for the second time was extremely humbling & exciting. I was attracted to "Cuttputlli" because the work of our police forces always intrigued me. I wanted our audiences to visually experience the mental acumen and perseverance along with the physical handwork that goes into solving a case. The experience of shooting through the second lockdown was made much easier by Vaashu ji, Jackky, Deepshikha and the entire team that lent me their unwavering support and trust. Every team member has worked relentlessly to get into the skin of their characters."

Akshay Kumar said, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature's beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It's filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that's what makes it unique!! Get ready for the KILL , multiple CHILLS and even more THRILLS ! Director Ranjit has done a brilliant job of narrating this thriller in a unique style …CUT some time from your busy schedule and watch Cuttputlli on Disney + Hotstar."