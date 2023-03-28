Adele extends Las Vegas concerts with new show dates

Splash

Reuters
28 March, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:16 am

Related News

Adele extends Las Vegas concerts with new show dates

Reuters
28 March, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:16 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

British singer-songwriter Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency, adding new dates for her shows at Caesar's Palace.

The "Hello" and "Someone Like You" chart-topper, 34, wrapped up her "Weekends with Adele" shows on Saturday. Soon after, she shared on Instagram a picture of herself on stage alongside the caption "See you soon".

Her website said she would perform 34 new "Weekends with Adele" shows between June 16 to November 4.

The Grammy Award winner, who won legions of fans around the world with her ballads about heartbreak and nostalgia, kicked off the concerts last November, 10 months after she angered fans by postponing the shows at the last minute.

She faced online backlash in January 2022, when in a tearful video she said she could not take to the stage because half her crew had COVID-19 and the pandemic had caused delivery delays. The concerts were due to begin the next day and some fans were making their way to Nevada, or already there when they got the news.

Adele / Adele Concert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Color psychology is very important when designing a shop, which is why a pastel palette and shades of green has been used by the architects. It radiates positive and tranquil energy. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Daawai: The new face of modern pharmacies

21m | Habitat
Marico took Asian Consumer Care to court claiming that the shape of the bottle, colour and design of Dabur oil bottles are confusingly similar to the design, layout, colour and bottle of Parachute coconut oil. Photo: collected

From hair oil to toothpaste: The subtle intricacies of trademark infringement

36m | Thoughts
With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

2h | Panorama
LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

11m | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

16h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

20h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year