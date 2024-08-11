Adele confirms engagement

Splash

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 12:02 pm

Related News

Adele confirms engagement

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 12:02 pm
Adele with Rich Paul. Photo: Collected
Adele with Rich Paul. Photo: Collected

Adele and her partner Rich Paul are engaged, as the singer revealed during her concert in Munich on Friday. 

The English singer, currently in the midst of a month-long residency at a custom-built stadium, shared the news while responding to a fan's proposal. Adele, holding up her left hand to show a ring, told the cheering crowd, "I can't marry you, 'cause I'm already getting married."

Adele and Paul, a sports agent, have been dating since 2021.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The couple first went public at the NBA Finals that year. In a November interview with Oprah, Adele expressed her admiration for Paul, calling him "hilarious and very smart." The engagement has been speculated since 2022 when Adele was seen wearing a diamond ring at the BRIT Awards. Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son, Angelo.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki in 2018.
 

Adele / Adele engagement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

4h | Panorama
Nusrat Tabassum led the protest from the front at Dhaka University on 16 July. Photo: Courtesy

Nusrat Tabassum: 'I want to be the voice of the masses'

4h | Panorama
Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

41m | Videos
Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

2h | Videos
Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

16h | Videos
Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

14h | Videos