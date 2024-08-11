Adele confirms engagement

Adele and her partner Rich Paul are engaged, as the singer revealed during her concert in Munich on Friday.

The English singer, currently in the midst of a month-long residency at a custom-built stadium, shared the news while responding to a fan's proposal. Adele, holding up her left hand to show a ring, told the cheering crowd, "I can't marry you, 'cause I'm already getting married."

Adele and Paul, a sports agent, have been dating since 2021.

The couple first went public at the NBA Finals that year. In a November interview with Oprah, Adele expressed her admiration for Paul, calling him "hilarious and very smart." The engagement has been speculated since 2022 when Adele was seen wearing a diamond ring at the BRIT Awards. Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son, Angelo.

