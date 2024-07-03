Are Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey performing at the Ambani wedding?

03 July, 2024, 03:25 pm
Adele, Drake and Lana. Photo: Collected
Adele, Drake and Lana. Photo: Collected

Rumours suggest that music legends Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are set to perform at the highly anticipated Ambani wedding.

As per India Today sources, the renowned singers might arrive in India to perform at the lavish Ambani wedding celebrations. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is set to take place in India between 12-14 July. 

Earlier in the first pre-wedding ceremony (1-3 March) in Jamnagar saw performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, and Shreya Ghoshal. 

The second pre-wedding celebration bash (29 may-1June) on a luxury cruise through Italy and the South of France saw performances by Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Pitbull, Guru Randhawa, and the Backstreet Boys. 

Beyoncé's jaw-dropping show at Isha Ambani's wedding in 2018, is rumoured to have cost a small fee of $100 million. 

The global superstars are rumoured to perform during the three-day wedding extravaganza, which includes the Shubh Vivaah on 12 July 12, the Shubh Aashirwad on 13 July, and the Mangal Utsav, the grand wedding reception on 14 July.

 

