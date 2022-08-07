'Aat Ta Baje Deri Korish Na': hidden gem of 'Hawa' soundtrack released

Splash

UNB
07 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 12:41 pm

Related News

'Aat Ta Baje Deri Korish Na': hidden gem of 'Hawa' soundtrack released

"Hawa"s third official song titled "Aat Ta Baje Deri Korish Na" was released on Saturday night. Soulfully sung by Basudeb Das Baul, a renowned Bengali Baul singer and musician from Bolpur in Birbhum district, West Bengal, India, the song is a traditional folk song which was collected and remastered for the film

UNB
07 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 12:41 pm
&#039;Aat Ta Baje Deri Korish Na&#039;: hidden gem of &#039;Hawa&#039; soundtrack released

After releasing two chartbuster tracks 'Shada Shada Kala Kala' and 'E Hawa' which are still grooving the entire nation, the much-hyped superhit film "Hawa"s third official song was released on Saturday night.

Acclaimed musician and composer Emon Chowdhury, who also arranged music for the film's song 'Shada Shada Kala Kala', revealed the new song on Saturday titled "Aat Ta Baje Deri Korish Na."

Soulfully sung by Basudeb Das Baul, a renowned Bengali Baul singer and musician from Bolpur in Birbhum district, West Bengal, India, the song is a traditional folk song which was collected and remastered for the film.

Sharing the song, 'Hawa' director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon wrote on his Facebook status: "The song is an old song that aged well and Basudeb Das Baul has been singing the song since his youth. I heard this song about five or six years ago." 

"We used to listen to this song a lot while writing the script for 'Hawa.' It can be said that Hawa's screenplay was written while listening to this song. Emon Chowdhury arranged the music for this track."

The track and its music video showcase multiple scenes from the film while representing the vibrant chemistry between the characters, at the same time tremendously visualizing the fishing lifestyle of the fishermen living in the trauler, which was used as the ultimate setting of the film.

‘E Hawa’: Meghdol’s ‘rare’ heartfelt tribute to a friend

The song was briefly used in the film during a scene, while the full version got released last night. Basudeb also played dotara in the track, while percussionist Mithun Chakra played dubki, soroj was played by Oishshorjo Mallik and sarengi was Shounak Deb Nath Wreek.

Aside from playing the bass, Emon also mixed and mastered the track while Ripon Kumar Sarkar (Boga Taleb) coordinated the arrangement and the additional voice was provided by Maati Rahman.

Hawa / Aat Ta Baje Deri Korish Na / song

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

3h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

18h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

18h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Temperature rises in Sundarbans, water crisis deepens

Temperature rises in Sundarbans, water crisis deepens

3h | Videos
Doha peace pact in tatters as US and Taliban blame each other

Doha peace pact in tatters as US and Taliban blame each other

3h | Videos
Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

16h | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

4
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor