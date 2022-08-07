'Aat Ta Baje Deri Korish Na': hidden gem of 'Hawa' soundtrack released

After releasing two chartbuster tracks 'Shada Shada Kala Kala' and 'E Hawa' which are still grooving the entire nation, the much-hyped superhit film "Hawa"s third official song was released on Saturday night.

Acclaimed musician and composer Emon Chowdhury, who also arranged music for the film's song 'Shada Shada Kala Kala', revealed the new song on Saturday titled "Aat Ta Baje Deri Korish Na."

Soulfully sung by Basudeb Das Baul, a renowned Bengali Baul singer and musician from Bolpur in Birbhum district, West Bengal, India, the song is a traditional folk song which was collected and remastered for the film.

Sharing the song, 'Hawa' director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon wrote on his Facebook status: "The song is an old song that aged well and Basudeb Das Baul has been singing the song since his youth. I heard this song about five or six years ago."

"We used to listen to this song a lot while writing the script for 'Hawa.' It can be said that Hawa's screenplay was written while listening to this song. Emon Chowdhury arranged the music for this track."

The track and its music video showcase multiple scenes from the film while representing the vibrant chemistry between the characters, at the same time tremendously visualizing the fishing lifestyle of the fishermen living in the trauler, which was used as the ultimate setting of the film.

The song was briefly used in the film during a scene, while the full version got released last night. Basudeb also played dotara in the track, while percussionist Mithun Chakra played dubki, soroj was played by Oishshorjo Mallik and sarengi was Shounak Deb Nath Wreek.

Aside from playing the bass, Emon also mixed and mastered the track while Ripon Kumar Sarkar (Boga Taleb) coordinated the arrangement and the additional voice was provided by Maati Rahman.