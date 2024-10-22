Aamir Khan likely to be part of Anurag Basu's biopic on Kishore Kumar

22 October, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:33 pm

Aamir Khan likely to be part of Anurag Basu's biopic on Kishore Kumar

Aamir Khan could be part of Anurag Basu&#039;s biopic on Kishore Kumar. Photo: Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan could be part of Anurag Basu's biopic on Kishore Kumar. Photo: Hindustan Times

Actor Aamir Khan has reportedly been offered a biopic on Kishore Kumar, which will be helmed by filmmaker Anurag Basu.

Pinkvilla reported, citing its source, that Aamir and Anurag "have been discussing the Kishore Kumar biopic for producer Bhushan Kumar." The duo had four to five meetings so far.

The source said, "The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar, and they are looking to bring it to the spectacle in the best possible way. Aamir Khan is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of legend to the spectacle. The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that's what has fascinated Aamir the most."

"Aamir has taken as many as 6 films in consideration, and every film is in different stages of development. While the script of Kishore Kumar Biopic, Ujjwal Nikam Biopic, and Rajkumar Santoshi's comedy is locked, Ghajini 2, Lokesh Kanagaraj's next, and Zoya Akhtar's next are in the development stage. Aamir has liked all the films and will take a call on his immediate next by the end of this year. Of the 6 films, he will do three for sure in different timelines and might let go of the other three," added the source.

Kishore Kumar was a well-known playback singer, musician and actor. His songs are widely popular. Besides Hindi, he sang in Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Odia and Urdu. His popular songs include Ye Raatein Ye Mausam, Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega, Ae Haseeno Nazneeno, Zaroorat Hai Zaroorat Hai, Khoobsurat Haseena, and Gaata Rahe Mera Dil.

Aamir is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. In this film, Aamir stars alongside Genelia D'Souza and also takes on the role of producer under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. The film is expected to be released in the coming months. As a producer, he is also coming up with Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Amir Khan / Kishore Kumar

