Cyclone Michaung: Aamir Khan stranded in Chennai floods, rescued after 24 hours

Actor Amir Khan along with many others who were rescued after the Chennai flooding due to Cyclone Michaung. Photo: Collected
Actor Amir Khan along with many others who were rescued after the Chennai flooding due to Cyclone Michaung. Photo: Collected

Popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was among the people who were rescued from Chennai as the city experienced torrential rain due to Cyclone Michaung, according to media reports. 

A picture of the actor in a rescue boat surfaced online. 

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal was also seen on the same boat with other people and rescue officers. They posted photos and videos of the incident on social media, reports Telegraph India.

Aamir Khan, known for his close bond with his family, especially his mother Zeenat Hussain, decided to move to Chennai in October. His mother was receiving care at a private medical facility in Chennai. Sources close to the actor shared with India today, that he chose to stay with her during this important period.

Cyclone-struck Chennai struggled to get back on its feet on Tuesday as several colonies remained marooned hampering rescue efforts while the death toll rose to 17, reports The Deccan Herald.

Cyclone Michaung, which dumped 60 cm of rainfall in 48 hours on Tamil Nadu's capital, made landfall near Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, in the afternoon and walloped Rayalaseema and the coastal Andhra Pradesh region with driving rain that inundated hundreds of acres of agricultural lands and low-lying areas, the Indian media said.

 

