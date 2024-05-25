Earth-sized planet discovered by researchers

The planet's distance of 40 light years away means it is too far to be reached by humans. Image: University of Warwick

An international team has discovered a new habitable Earth-sized planet, says scientists from the University of Warwick.

The collaborative effort between Nasa and the European Space Agency (ESA) has found a planet, now known as Gliese 12b, that has an estimated temperature of 42 Celsius. It is currently one of the few known rocky planets where humans could theoretically survive, as well as being one of the closest, orbiting the Gliese 12 star 40 lightyears away, says the BBC.

Warwick astrophysicist Dr Thomas Wilson said: "This is a really exciting discovery and will help our research into planets similar to Earth across our galaxy."

Scientists said they were still unsure of what, if any, its atmosphere of Gliese 12b is like.

It orbits its version of the sun every 12.8 days and is a similar size to Earth.

The planet's equivalent of the Sun, called Gliese 12, is a cool, red dwarf located in the constellation Pisces and the planet receives 1.6 times more energy from its star as Earth does from the sun, the university said.

The team used data from Nasa and ESA's satellites to confirm the planet's existence and characteristics like its size, temperature and distance away from Earth.

"Thrillingly, this planet is the closest Earth-sized and temperature planet we know," Dr Wilson added.

"The light we are seeing now is from 1984 [40 years ago] – that's how long it has taken to reach us here on Earth.

"Planets like Gliese 12 b are very few and far between, so for us to be able to examine one this closely and learn about its atmosphere and temperature is very rare."

Larissa Palethorpe, co-lead of the study and doctoral student at the University of Edinburgh and University College London, said it was a "unique candidate" for further atmospheric study to help unlock some aspects of our own solar system's evolution.

"Earth remains habitable, but Venus does not due to its complete loss of water. Gliese 12 b's atmosphere could teach us a lot about the habitability pathways planets take as they develop," she added.