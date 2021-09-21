Japanese sisters set record as the world's oldest twins at 107

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 12:53 pm

Japanese sisters set record as the world's oldest twins at 107

The sisters are 107 years and 300 days old; Umeno and Koume were born on 5 November 1913 on Shodoshima Island.  

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 12:53 pm
Umeno Sumiyama (L) and Koume Kodama with their official certificates. Photo: Collected
Umeno Sumiyama (L) and Koume Kodama with their official certificates. Photo: Collected

Twin Japnese sisters, Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama have been certified by the Guinness World Records as the oldest living identical twins. 

Currently, the sisters are 107 years and 300 days old. Umeno and Koume were born on 5 November 1913 on Shodoshima Island.  

The record and the title were officially announced on Monday to coincide with Respect for the Aged Day, a national holiday in Japan, reports BBC. 

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the official documents were sent to each of the care homes that the sisters are currently located in and were presented by the staff working at the facilities. 

The twins were recognized as the new titles holders on the 1st of September, Guinness said in a recent statement on Monday. 

The previous owners of the title were Kin and Gin who lived to be 107 years and 175 days. Kin passed away in January of 2000 and Gin the following year in 2001 at the age of 108. 

Kin and Gin were also from Japan and their names can be translated to gold and silver in Japanese. They were born on 1 August 1892 in Nagoya. 

Japan has the highest life expectancy in the world. The oldest living person on official records, according to Guinness, is 118 years Japanese woman named Kane Tanaka.

 

 

