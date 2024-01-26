Twins sold at birth reunite after 19 years, all because of a TikTok video

You may have seen stories of people making new friends, meeting the love of their life or reconnecting with people they used to know on social media. In the case of these twins, it is TikTok that helped them find each other after they were separated at birth.

As per reports, they were stolen after their birth and illegally sold to separate families. Thanks to a TikTok video and also a TV talent show, they found each other after 19 years.

How did the twins discover each other?

Amy Khvitia and Ano Sartania are identical twins. When Khvitia was 12, she saw a girl on a reality TV show, Georgia's Got Talent, and realised that she looked just like her, reports the BBC. Fast forward a few years, Sartania came to know about Amy when the latter posted a video of herself on TikTok. Out of curiosity about how much they looked alike, Sartania started searching for her on social media and finally got in touch with her through Facebook.

"I have been looking for you for so long!" Khvitia messaged her sister, reports the BBC. To which, Sartania replied, "Me too". As they started to get to know each other, they discovered that they were born in the same hospital, which is no longer functional. Furthermore, they discovered that their birth certificates show they were born a few weeks apart, and that convinced them that they couldn't be sisters. However, this notion changed when they met each other in real life for the first time.

"It was like looking in a mirror, the exact same face, exact same voice. I am her and she is me," Khvitia told the BBC. She added that it was at that very moment, she somehow knew that they were twins. "I don't like hugs, but I hugged her," Sartania also shared.

The dark truth behind their separation

The birth mother of the twins slipped into a coma after giving birth, reports the New York Post. It is her husband who chose to sell the babies to two different families.

According to the BBC, the twins confronted their adoptive families after knowing the truth. Both adoptive mothers said that they were told that the babies they are adopting are unwanted and neither of the two had any idea that their daughter had a twin.

The women were asked to pay money to the doctor for adoption and were unaware that it was illegal. Hence, despite living in different parts of Georgia, they were unaware of each other's existence. Later, they also found their birth mother and reunited with her.