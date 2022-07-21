No kitchen markets to be allowed at undesignated places in capital: Tazul

UNB
21 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 08:37 pm

No kitchen markets to be allowed at undesignated places in capital: Tazul

Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place, he says

UNB
21 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 08:37 pm
Retailers from different areas in the city draw huge crowds to buy fresh vegetables from the wholesalers in the early morning hours at Kawran Bazar, one of the largest commodity markets in the capital. Photo: Rajib Dhar
LGRD Minister Tazul Islam has said wholesale and retail kitchen markets should be set up at places designated by the government to reduce traffic jam and public hassles.

"Action will be taken against those who will set up shops occupying roads that hampers people's movement," he said.

He said this on Thursday after visiting Gabtoli kitchen market aiming to relocate Karwan Bazar there.

"Karwan Bazar was established long ago and goods from this market are distributed in retail markets of the city. Traders coming from different parts of the country struggle to reach here while distribution also becomes a struggle due to traffic jam. So, we have started working on how Karwan Bazar can be shifted to a different suitable point of Dhaka," he said.

He said wholesale and retail kitchen markets should not be set up at the same place in densely populated areas and it is better if wholesale kitchen markets can be shifted outside the city.

"The mayors and councillors will decide how many markets are needed in an area instead of establishing wholesale and retail kitchen markets everywhere. If new markets are needed it will be done identifying the suitable spots," the minister said.

"It's not logical to establish a three-storied building for kitchen market but at Gabtoli it is being made to sell other products like electronics goods in the upper floors. Our main aim is to build a planned and beautiful Dhaka," he added. 

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam / Kitchen Markets

