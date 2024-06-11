Govt to install 10,65,000 arsenic-free water sources: LGRD minister

LGRD Minister Mohammad Tajul Islam. Photo: Collected
LGRD Minister Mohammad Tajul Islam. Photo: Collected

The government will install a total of 10,65,000 arsenic-free water sources in rural areas of the country by 2025 under different projects, Local Government and Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam said today (11 June). 

"The local government and rural development division has undertaken various initiatives to ensure arsenic-free water at rural areas," he told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) while responding to a question from a treasury bench member Morshed Alam of Noakhali-2 constituency in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The Directorate of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) has been implementing various projects in rural areas, the minister said, adding, "Besides, deep tube wells, the government will also supply water through pipeline, arrange rain water preservation, digging of ponds, rehabilitation of ponds, installation of solar-run pond sand filter. These initiatives will reduce 5-6% of arsenic risk by 2025 for those who are at present in arsenic risk."

He told the House that the Statistic Bureau of Bangladesh (BBS) and UNICEF jointly conducted a Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) in 2019 and found that 11% of the total population is at arsenic risk.

