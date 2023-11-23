Hero launches Igniter Extec Bike

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 07:35 pm

Hero launches Igniter Extec Bike

The new Igniter Extec is priced at Tk1,60,000.

Hero has introduced the new Igniter Extec to the market, adding a new dimension to the 125 cc segment.

The state-of-the-art motorcycle was inaugurated at an event held at Nitol Niloy Tower in Mohakhali on Thursday.

Present at the launching ceremony were Hero Bangladesh Chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Managing Director Abdul Musabbir Ahmad, and other officials.

During the event, Musabbir Ahmad highlighted the key features of the new bike, which boasts modern amenities such as an LCD meter console with smart connectivity. This feature allows users to view the caller's name, receive missed call alerts, and receive SMS notifications and service due reminders.

The Igniter Extec features a new LED headlamp that ensures 12% more light, an integrated braking system for improved control, and a USB port for charging necessary devices.

The new Igniter Extec is priced at Tk1,60,000.

Commenting on the launch, Abdul Matlub Ahmed mentioned that Hero has consistently engaged its customers by providing technologically advanced products with low maintenance and high mileage assurance on bikes.

Responding to a question about the CC limit, Abdul Musabbir Ahmed stated, 'We are partnering with Harley-Davidson to manufacture their bikes in the Hero factory in India. If the government accepts 400-450 CC bikes, Hero will launch Harley Davidson in the Bangladesh market, as Hero is the official distributor.'

He further added, 'Currently, I have heard that the government allows up to 350 CC bikes in the country, but I am not sure about that. If it is true, Hero will launch a 210 CC bike in the country within one month, as they have three models in the higher section.'"

