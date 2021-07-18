Work less, socialise more

A big part of Eid-ul-Adha revolves around the saying "home is where the kitchen is". It's a festivity of meat, meet and greet with our loved ones.

Here's our pick of the most important tools to make your culinary adventures that much quicker to achieve.

Mixer:

Panasonic Super Mixer Grinder-MX-AC400

Price: 9800

Great-quality mixer grinder that looks cool thanks to the contemporary black and stainless steel combo. Comes in three stainless steel jars and one one extremely transparent blender jar.

Covers everything from mincing meat for all the kebabs this Eid to juices, spices and beat eggs for desserts. The power consumption of the mixer is 550 Watts.

The dual-safety mechanism makes sure it cannot be turned on unless the lid is locked on and the base is properly connected. We hate having juice spray out across the walls.

The only negative side we got to know going through the reviews is that some users complain about the smallest jar not being completely hand-free.

However, if you are looking for a mixer within a limited budget, give the Jaipan Grand Master 750 watts a try. It will cost you around 3400 tk.

Blender:

WBL-VK01 by Walton

Price: 4,400 tk

For great quality within a decent budget, go local. The WBL-VK01 blender from Walton has amused everyone with its performance and durability. Comes with three stainless steel jars of different capacity. You can make juice this Eid for the whole family with the 1.5 litre blender jar. As a bonus, you'll get a grinder jar and a chutney jar in the package.

With the sturdy handle, the blender is easy to use and the parts are easy to clean. With a 650 Wattage power, this blender is made with food-graded materials to ensure the health of your family.

Air Fryer:

Philips Air Fryer HD9216

Price: 18,900 tk

After having all those heavy meals during the Eid days, it is a healthy choice to pick an air fryer to cook foods in a minimal oil instead of deep frying. Philips Air Fryer HD9216 has some great reviews from users across the world. Even though most websites claim the price to be 18,900 tk, we have noticed a huge discount on the website of Transcom Digital of only 5,670 BDT.

The wattage of this air fryer is 1425W and the capacity is 800 g. Apart from making some mouth-watering kebabs, it can bake, grill and roast. Best part, an air fryer does its job with minimal smell, excellent for those who want don't want to share the food.

Other air fryers you may check out are from Miyaco and Walton.

4. Coffee Maker

PHILIPS COFFEE MAKER (HD7447) 1.2L

Price: 5350 tk

The caffeine rush is a must have for some people, even when they want to relax. This particular model is quite popular because of its ease of use.

This 1000 Watts appliance has a capacity of 1.2 litres. The appliance is dishwasher-proof, you can easily separate the parts and clean either by hand or by machine. Its Aroma Twister will make your coffee the talk of the town, as this technology circulates the coffee for the intense flavour. It has Drip Top technology, by which you can get yourself one cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is completed. You can easily make 10 to 12 cups at once using the coffee maker.

One complaint that is seen frequently by the users is that the cup size measure on the pot is not big enough for an adult. One cup measurement on the pot makes almost half a cup of coffee on a regular coffee mug.

In case you are looking for a coffee machine on a lower budget, you can try Miyako Coffee Maker. It will cost you 2,950 tk and will serve you around 6-8 Cups at once. Other than that, if you prefer local brands, go for WDCM-G15L by Walton offering similar features at 2200 tk only.