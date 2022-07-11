Special Prawn Biryani

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 10:27 pm

Ingredients

500 gm large prawn, peeled
33 gm onion
20 gm garlic
20 gm ginger
50 ml oil corn
20 gm ghee
.01 gm saffron
1 gm chilli powder
½ gm turmeric powder     
1 gm coriander powder    
1 gm cumin powder        
1 gm cinnamon stick    
1 gm cardamom green     
½ gm star anise         
½ gm cloves             
¼ gm mace            
2  bay leaves
20 gm mint leaves
20 gm coriander leaves
¼ gm garam masala     
10 gm green chilli         
50 gm yoghurt         
50 ml liquid milk        
250 gm basmati rice         
Salt to taste

METHOD

BIRYANI RICE
Wash the rice and soak in water for 20 minutes. Put ghee and a little oil in a cooking pot. 
Put the stove on medium heat. Add cinnamon stick, green cardamom, star anise, cloves, mace, bay leaves, and cook for one minute.

Add a little ginger and garlic paste and cook for a few minutes until golden brown.Strain the water from the rice and add to the pot. Stir the rice in medium heat for at least 5 minutes. 

Add hot water, liquid milk and salt. Liquid must be half an inch above the rice. Increase the heat and cook for a few minutes. 

Once the liquid comes to rice level, reduce the heat. Put the saffron in warm milk and keep for a few minutes until the colour comes out. 

Add saffron and a moderate amount of ghee on top of the rice and lower the heat and cook for 15-20 minutes till the rice is cooked. 

PRAWN
Remove the shells from the prawns but keep the tails on. Add a small amount of ginger, garlic paste, salt and keep aside for 15 minutes. 

Take a cooking pot and add oil in it. Put on medium heat.

Add bay leaves, onion, and cook until the onion is golden in colour.  

Add chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, green chilli, garam masala powder, yoghurt, salt and cook until the masala is cooked and oil comes up. 

Add the prawns, cook for 7 minutes and then take out of the heat. Put half of the biryani rice in a serving dish and place the prawns on it. Make two more layers of rice and prawns. 

Garnish with fried onion, chopped mint and coriander leaves. 

Recipe by: Sitol Botlero, Executive Sous Chef, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

