Special Prawn Biryani

Ingredients

500 gm large prawn, peeled

33 gm onion

20 gm garlic

20 gm ginger

50 ml oil corn

20 gm ghee

.01 gm saffron

1 gm chilli powder

½ gm turmeric powder

1 gm coriander powder

1 gm cumin powder

1 gm cinnamon stick

1 gm cardamom green

½ gm star anise

½ gm cloves

¼ gm mace

2 bay leaves

20 gm mint leaves

20 gm coriander leaves

¼ gm garam masala

10 gm green chilli

50 gm yoghurt

50 ml liquid milk

250 gm basmati rice

Salt to taste

METHOD

BIRYANI RICE

Wash the rice and soak in water for 20 minutes. Put ghee and a little oil in a cooking pot.

Put the stove on medium heat. Add cinnamon stick, green cardamom, star anise, cloves, mace, bay leaves, and cook for one minute.

Add a little ginger and garlic paste and cook for a few minutes until golden brown.Strain the water from the rice and add to the pot. Stir the rice in medium heat for at least 5 minutes.

Add hot water, liquid milk and salt. Liquid must be half an inch above the rice. Increase the heat and cook for a few minutes.

Once the liquid comes to rice level, reduce the heat. Put the saffron in warm milk and keep for a few minutes until the colour comes out.

Add saffron and a moderate amount of ghee on top of the rice and lower the heat and cook for 15-20 minutes till the rice is cooked.

PRAWN

Remove the shells from the prawns but keep the tails on. Add a small amount of ginger, garlic paste, salt and keep aside for 15 minutes.

Take a cooking pot and add oil in it. Put on medium heat.

Add bay leaves, onion, and cook until the onion is golden in colour.

Add chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, green chilli, garam masala powder, yoghurt, salt and cook until the masala is cooked and oil comes up.

Add the prawns, cook for 7 minutes and then take out of the heat. Put half of the biryani rice in a serving dish and place the prawns on it. Make two more layers of rice and prawns.

Garnish with fried onion, chopped mint and coriander leaves.

Recipe by: Sitol Botlero, Executive Sous Chef, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel