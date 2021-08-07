I want new actors to surface in this industry: Bannah

Popular television director Mabrur Rashid Bannah who has been in the news for his dramas "Sweeper Man" and "The Teacher", has focused more on the storyline than opting for views this Eid.

The young talent has produced 10 dramas this Eid, and this time more new faces were apparent in his dramas.

The Business Standard team contacted the director to learn more about his recent projects and how he feels about working with new talents.

You have been in the news for your recent Eid dramas. How does it feel?

Bannah: Alhamdulillah. If people are genuinely talking about my content, then I would say I am truly successful as a director, even if to some extent. Once again it is proven that good work never goes in vain. The amount of love and appreciation I have received from the audience has simply made my work worthwhile. All of my works are trending and received great views on YouTube. I am grateful for all the comments and reactions to my work, and I feel very blessed and happy about it.

Why did you decide to cast newcomers this Eid and opted out from the usual celebrity casting?

Bannah: I think it's a good thing to work with newcomers. And, I have had undoubtedly wonderful experiences of working with both star-studded casts and newcomers. My experience of working with high calibre actors such as Dilara Zaman, Fazlur Rahman Babu and Tahsan has been truly a learning experience, and I wish to work more with them in the future.

I am pretty confused as to what do you mean by a newcomer? If you are talking about Rafsan the ChotoBhai's debut series, then I would say he did an excellent job. Young actor Mushfiq R Farhan has also proven his temperament in acting with his wonderful performance in "Sweeper Man". More such talented faces need to surface in the industry, and I will try my best to scout such fresh talents. If you notice my previous works, you will find that I have always advocated introducing young talents to the industry.

Earlier on, you used to work with Afran Nisho and Apurba a lot in your drama. Why are they missing from your recent works lately?

Bannah: Somehow, I am not able to work with these two popular actors nowadays, but Inshallah, in the future, I will be able to work with these two exceptionally talented actors. They are like my elder brothers, and I highly respect them for their brilliant acting skills.

There are rumours that you prefer to stay in discussion more compared to work?

Bannah: I think my work speaks for itself. As I have produced a lot of content, you might think that I am embroiled in a lot of discussions, but that's certainly not the case.

Why are you not making movies?

Bannah: My film projects are getting delayed due to the pandemic. But I really hope that I will be able to produce movies soon in the future.