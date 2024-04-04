Undelivered Gaza aid returns to Cyprus after aid workers killed

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
04 April, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 08:54 am

Related News

Undelivered Gaza aid returns to Cyprus after aid workers killed

A cargo ship carrying 240 metric tons of food that had been destined for the people of the beseiged Palestinian enclave sailed back to Larnaca in Cyprus following the deadly attack, dropping anchor just outside the port

Reuters
04 April, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 08:54 am
The Open Arms, a rescue vessel owned by a Spanish NGO arrives at the port of Larnaca after pausing the mission of delivering humanitarian aid for Gaza, following the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, in Larnaca, Cyprus, April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
The Open Arms, a rescue vessel owned by a Spanish NGO arrives at the port of Larnaca after pausing the mission of delivering humanitarian aid for Gaza, following the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, in Larnaca, Cyprus, April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A sea convoy of undelivered food for Gaza returned to Cyprus on Wednesday after aid workers of World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday evening.

A cargo ship carrying 240 metric tons of food that had been destined for the people of the beseiged Palestinian enclave sailed back to Larnaca in Cyprus following the deadly attack, dropping anchor just outside the port.

A second ship, the Open Arms owned by a Spanish NGO working with WCK, arrived earlier.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The undelivered aid was part of a consignment of about 340 tons sent to Gaza from Cyprus on March 30. The aid workers killed in Gaza had just finished unloading 100 tons from a barge, also sent from Cyprus.

WCK, active in Gaza since October, has paused operations in the territory since the killings, and turned around its flotilla of ships back to Cyprus.

In March WCK launched an inaugural sea corridor transporting aid to the enclave from the east Mediterranean island.

Cyprus has offered to supplement aid getting in to Gaza by sea with a fast track on-island security screening process for aid overseen by Israel.

Spanish charity Open Arms, which provided a salvage vessel for both missions arranged by WCK, took a group photo of activists wearing WCK t-shirts and embracing each other on the bow of the salvage ship during its sail to Cyprus.

They wrote on X: "The end of mission 110 arrives, the one we never could have imagined, the most painful.

"We miss Saifeddin, Zomi, Damian, Jacob, John, Jim, and James, but they will remain forever in our memory, and we will continue to speak up for them, for the more than 32,500 people killed in #Gaza, the hundreds of humanitarian workers, the destroyed hospitals, journalists and all the 'isolated cases' that are not an accident, but part of an structure of death and destruction. We will never forget you.

"Today, the pain of the @wckitchen family is also ours."

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

19h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

21h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

21h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

11h | Videos
The jobless workers are suffering

The jobless workers are suffering

43m | Videos
The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

12h | Videos
Forbes list of the world's richest people

Forbes list of the world's richest people

14h | Videos