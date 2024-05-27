UN Palestinian refugee agency says attacks on Rafah 'horrifying'

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
27 May, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 02:27 pm

Palestinian health and civil emergency service officials said on Sunday Israeli air strikes killed at least 35 Palestinians and wounded dozens in an area in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah designated for the displaced

Palestinians search for food among burnt debris in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians search for food among burnt debris in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 27, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, said on Monday that reports of attacks on families seeking shelter in Rafah in the southern tip of the Gaza Strip were "horrifying".

"Information coming out of Rafah about further attacks on families seeking shelter is horrifying," UNRWA wrote on X. 

"There are reports of mass casualties including children and women among those killed. Gaza is hell on earth. Images from last night are yet another testament to that."

Palestinian health and civil emergency service officials said on Sunday Israeli air strikes killed at least 35 Palestinians and wounded dozens in an area in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah designated for the displaced.

The Israeli military said its air force struck a Hamas compound in Rafah, and that the incident was under review.

Rafah Invasion / United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) / UNRWA

Comments

