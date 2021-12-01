Warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in cheque bounce case 

Bhopal District and session court in India has issued a bailable arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel reportedly after bank cheques worth INR 3.2 crore under her name bounced.

UTF Telefilms Private Limited filed the case against "Kaho Na Pyaar Hai" famed star, who is Congress' star campaigner in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, reports Free press.

The actor is due to appear in court on 4 December.

A lawyer representing UTF Telefilms Private Limited informed that the actor and her company, M/S Ameesha Patel Production, had taken the loan for a film's production.

Later her company gave two cheques in lieu of the amount, both of which were dishonoured.