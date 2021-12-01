Warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in cheque bounce case 

Glitz

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 04:03 pm

Related News

Warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in cheque bounce case 

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 04:03 pm
Ameesha Patel. Photo: Collected
Ameesha Patel. Photo: Collected

Bhopal District and session court in India has issued a bailable arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel reportedly after bank cheques worth INR 3.2 crore under her name bounced. 

UTF Telefilms Private Limited filed the case against "Kaho Na Pyaar Hai" famed star, who is Congress' star campaigner in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, reports Free press.

The actor is due to appear in court on 4 December.

A lawyer representing UTF Telefilms Private Limited informed that the actor and her company, M/S Ameesha Patel Production, had taken the loan for a film's production. 

Later her company gave two cheques in lieu of the amount, both of which were dishonoured.  

Amisha Patel / UTF / Cheque Dishonor Case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

6h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

4h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'