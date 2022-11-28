Hearing on appeal against HC cheque dishonour verdict 1 December

BSS
28 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 05:06 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today set 1 December for holding a hearing on an appeal filed by Brac Bank authorities against a High Court judgment that said no bank or financial institute is allowed to file cheque dishonour case while recovering loan.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim of Appellate Division Chamber Judge Court set the date, sending the matter to the apex court full bench for further hearing on that day.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin today took part in the hearing for the plea filed by the bank authorities.

The High Court on 23 November pronounced the judgment, allowing an appeal of a customer, who has been convicted and sentenced to six-month imprisonment in a cheque dishonour case, of Brac bank.

The High Court in its order further said insurance coverage is needed against all kinds of loan. The court asked Bangladesh Bank authorities to issue direction and requested the National Parliament to amend concerned law in this regard.

The court had asked lower courts not to accept any cheque dishonour case filed by any bank or financial institute from now on.

