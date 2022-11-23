Banks cannot file cheque dishonour case: HC

Court

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 11:06 pm

Related News

Banks cannot file cheque dishonour case: HC

HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order on Wednesday

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 11:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court on Wednesday ordered banks and financial institutions not to file cheque dishonour cases against borrowers to realise their default loans. It also instructed the lower courts to dismiss such cases and transfer them to the Artha Rin Adalat, or Money Loan Court, directly.

At the same time, the High Court stayed the proceedings of all cheque dishonour cases filed by banks and financial institutions and pending in different courts.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order after disposing of an appeal by Mohammad Ali who was sued by Brac Bank and received a sentence of six-month imprisonment and a Tk2.95 lakh penalty in a trial court.

Brac Bank's lawyer Saifuzzaman Tuhin said they will appeal against the HC order after they receive the complete written verdict.

In the verdict, the High Court said lawsuits, however, can be filed in the Money Loan Court under the Money Loan Act for loan recovery.

The court ordered the governor of the Bangladesh Bank to issue instructions to banks and financial institutions soon to implement the verdict.

Meanwhile, talking to The Business Standard, bankers said their loan recovery might be delayed if they are not allowed to file cheque dishonour cases.

"Loans can be recovered by filing cases with the Money Loan Court, but it is time-consuming," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of Mutual Trust Bank.

"In the case of a cheque dishonour case, the customer comes to negotiation easily and the process of debt recovery is possible in comparatively less time."

He further said another bench of the High Court had given such a verdict, but it was stayed by the chamber court of the Appellate Division.

AB Bank's former chairman Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali suggested banks should go for appeal or review if they feel they would be in trouble with the verdict that closed the scope of the cheque dishonour case.

Bank company law expert Advocate Emran Ahmmed Bhuiyan told TBS that banks usually take cheques from customers as security. Cheque dishonour is tried under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

"In such cases, if banks can prove two things – the payee's identity and that the bank holds the cheque – verdicts go in favour of the banks," he added.

The court, in its observation, said a loan from a bank or financial institution is taken under an agreement. However, some corrupt, unscrupulous officers of the bank misuse the cheque for their own interests to implement their hidden agendas.

"Taking a blank cheque against loans is illegal. Banks and financial institutions have been doing this for a long time," the court observed.

It also said, "Banks were supposed to be a friend of the poor, but instead, they are now sucking the blood out of the poor. It should not happen.

"We hear about the bank waiving off the loans of those who are in default with thousands of crores of taka, but we never heard of a poor man's debt being forgiven."

The High Court said, "Banks and financial institutions are filing cheque dishonour cases instead of going to the Money Loan court which makes our criminal [justice] system almost ineffective. Therefore, from now on, banks or financial institutions can file cases with the Money Loan Court only."

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court (HC) / High Court Rule / Cheque Dishonor Case / money loan court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

10h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

13h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

15h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

2h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

2h | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

3h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world