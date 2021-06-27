Vin Diesel reveals he wants to do a Fast and Furious musical

27 June, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 12:32 pm

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Vin Diesel revealed that he would love to do a musical version of Fast and Furious.

Vin Diesel. Photo: Collected
Vin Diesel. Photo: Collected

Hollywood star Vin Diesel recently revealed that he would love to do a musical version of Fast and Furious, saying that 'I'm dying to do' it.

According to People magazine, while appearing The Kelly Clarkson Show, when asked by host Kelly Clarkson if he'd ever do a musical of the franchise, the F9 actor said, "I'm dying to do a musical, so yes, I would!"

"I've been dying to do a musical my whole life," he continued, revealing he was "this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that."

Vin said he credits his family with his love for the arts, including musicals.

He said, "My family is artistic, and I'm blessed to have that and I'm blessed to be in a family that is supportive of these crazy dreams. I would encourage everyone to support the people who want to think outside the box and dream something impossible because there's great beauty in that."

Vin's dreams have come true in his career as an actor, with the ninth installment of Fast and Furious already making waves at the box office by raking in USD 66 million so far, according to Deadline.

F9 stars John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang and Kurt Russell.

As per People magazine, the ninth installment in the iconic film franchise was originally scheduled to drop in May 2020 but was pushed back by the Covid-19 pandemic.

