Vidya Balan has a strict 'no photoshop' policy on shoots

Glitz

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 12:57 pm

Related News

Vidya Balan has a strict 'no photoshop' policy on shoots

Vidya Balan has asked photographers and magazines using her pictures to refrain from re-touching them

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 12:57 pm
Vidya Balan. Photo: Collected
Vidya Balan. Photo: Collected

Actor Vidya Balan has taken a stand against unrealistic beauty standards by issuing rules on how her pictures should be used. The actor has reportedly asked photographers and magazines to refrain from re-touching her pictures as she doesn't want to appear slimmer than she really is.

The actor's rules were revealed by photographer Dabboo Ratnani in a new interview. He revealed that Vidya Balan is comfortable in her own skin.

"I try to achieve the best lighting on the set itself, thus relying as little as possible on the post-treatment of pictures. [Doing so is] all the more important with Vidya because she doesn't like her images to be re-touched. She is comfortable in her own skin, and doesn't want to be made slimmer for pictures. During magazine shoots, she tells the editorial team that the photos should only be colour-corrected and shared, without any re-touching," Dabboo told Mid-Day.

"Say, if the flooring or the leaves in the background need colour correction, we do that. We don't re-touch her image," he added.

Vidya has often spoken about being body-shamed. Earlier this year, during the promotions of her film Sherni, Vidya recalled her body weight had become a 'national issue.'

"I have had hormonal issues all my life. For the longest time, I hated my body. I thought it had betrayed me. On the days I was under the pressure of looking my best, I would bloat up and I would be so angry and frustrated," she told a leading daily.

However, with time, Vidya said she began accepting herself. "I began to love and accept myself a little more each day and therefore, I became more acceptable to people. They began to shower me with love and accolades and appreciation and all of that," she added.

Vidya Balan / No Photoshop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

20h | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

20h | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie