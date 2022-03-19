Bollywood thriller 'Jalsa' stars child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity

Splash

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 01:17 pm

Related News

Bollywood thriller 'Jalsa' stars child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity

"Jalsa" premieres on Amazon Prime on March 18 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 01:17 pm
Jalsa Poster. Photo: Collected
Jalsa Poster. Photo: Collected

Bollywood's thriller "Jalsa" features a role of a child with cerebral palsy played by an actor with the same disability, in what the film's director and cast called a rare sign of inclusivity in the world's largest film industry.

Cerebral palsy (CP) refers to a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture. 

Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, two of Bollywood's most-admired actors, "Jalsa" (Celebration) revolves around a road accident where a driver hits a girl and flees the scene. Surya Kasibhatla, a 10-year-old from Texas of Indian origin who has cerebral palsy, plays Balan's son.

"As a country, we need to be much, much better when it comes to sensitivity," director Suresh Triveni told Reuters. "I genuinely hope and believe that more and more people with conditions are accepted the way they are and they are not looked at through a separate lens."

Balan said one challenge was to find a child of the right age to play the role.

"We found a 10-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old boy who is a brilliant actor," she said. "I think it's fantastic. There is more inclusivity today."

Vidya Balan plays a journalist while Shah takes the role of her cook and the mother of the girl involved in the accident.

"It is raw and real and extremely clever filmmaking and it's intriguing," said Shah. "Every character has a conflict with themselves and it's like a pack of cards, you pull one out and it all topples."

Vidya Balan said she was initially not sure about playing such a role, but COVID-19 changed her outlook on life.

"The pandemic made me realise that there is no black and white, that there is no right and wrong. It's all very relative, it's very subjective," she said.

"While I had always known that, while I would even spout that, I didn't have the guts to do on-screen a story where I was really delving into the grey. I think the pandemic sort of freed me from any reservations I had before about being judged, even as a character," Balan said.

"Jalsa" premieres on Amazon Prime on March 18 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Jalsa / bollywood / Vidya Balan / Amazon Prime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

22h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

23h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

19m | Videos
President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

24m | Videos
Top photos of the week by Reuters

Top photos of the week by Reuters

34m | Videos
Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

44m | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh