Tabu and Kartik resumes shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Tabu have resumed the shoot of their film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik took to Instagram to share a picture from the shoot with the senior actor.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' star took to his official Instagram account to share the news with his 21.7 million followers. Late Sunday evening, Aaryan shared that Tabu has joined the team for shoot. "Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," he captioned the picture with the 49-year-old actor.

The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee. He had earlier this month announced he was back on set to resume work on the film after its shoot was paused in March when Aaryan tested positive for the coronavirus. The 30-year-old actor will also be seen alongside Alaya F in the upcoming romantic thriller 'Freddy'.

Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also stars Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to blockbuster 2007 film of the same name which was directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan.

The film is the spiritual sequel to the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiya which itself was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu'.

The sequel is produced by Bhushan kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 studios. Earlier this year, Bazmee announced that the movie will hit the theatres this year on November 19, 2021.