Kangana’s Dhakad sells 20 tickets on 8th day, Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 enters Rs100 crore club

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut starrer action flick Dhakad, released on 20 May, sold only 20 tickets on the eight day of its release and earned Rs4,420 (Tk5,084).

The total budget of Dhakad was reportedly 1 billion INR (Tk115 crore), but has earned around Rs3 crore (Tk3.45 crore), continuing Kangana's long streak of box-office disappointments.

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhakad, which also features Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee, has received mixed reviews from the critics but is completely brushed aside by the moviegoers.

According to media reports Dhakad is also struggling to get streaming distribution as the producers didn't seal the deals prior to release.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released concurrently with Dhaakad has entered the Rs100 crore club within nine days of its release and earned around Rs120 crore (Tk130 crore).

The film directed by Anees Bazmee directorial, is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiya.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.