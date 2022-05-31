Kangana’s Dhakad sells 20 tickets on 8th day, Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 enters Rs100 crore club

Splash

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 03:23 pm

Related News

Kangana’s Dhakad sells 20 tickets on 8th day, Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 enters Rs100 crore club

Dhakad is also struggling to get streaming distribution as the producers didn’t seal the deals prior to release

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 03:23 pm
Kangana’s Dhakad sells 20 tickets on 8th day, Karthik’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2 enters Rs100 crore club. Photo: Collected
Kangana’s Dhakad sells 20 tickets on 8th day, Karthik’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2 enters Rs100 crore club. Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut starrer action flick Dhakad, released on 20 May, sold only 20 tickets on the eight day of its release and earned Rs4,420 (Tk5,084).

The total budget of Dhakad was reportedly 1 billion INR (Tk115 crore), but has earned around Rs3 crore (Tk3.45 crore), continuing Kangana's long streak of box-office disappointments. 

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhakad, which also features Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee, has received mixed reviews from the critics but is completely brushed aside by the moviegoers.

According to media reports Dhakad is also struggling to get streaming distribution as the producers didn't seal the deals prior to release.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released concurrently with Dhaakad has entered the Rs100 crore club within nine days of its release and earned around Rs120 crore (Tk130 crore).

The film directed by Anees Bazmee directorial, is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiya.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 / Kangana Ranaut / kartik aaryan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

5h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

5h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

8h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

19m | Videos
BBC is changing itself

BBC is changing itself

1h | Videos
Pakistan is going bankrupt?

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

5h | Videos
Comilla University's 16th founding anniversary observed

Comilla University's 16th founding anniversary observed

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products