Shivaji Satam reveals 'talks are in' to revive CID

Glitz

Hindustan Times
17 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 01:21 pm

Related News

Shivaji Satam reveals 'talks are in' to revive CID

Veteran actor Shivaji Satam opens up on playing ACP Pradyuman once again and not getting enough good offers

Hindustan Times
17 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 01:21 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Veteran actor Shivaji Satam may have made the character ACP Pradyuman immortal, however, he has been sitting at home ideal for quite some time now.

"I won't say that I am getting many offers. Nahi hai toh nahi hai. There are one or two offers that are not interesting as well. I am from Marathi theatre, I have always done projects that I liked," admits Satam.

Although he was last seen in a small role in Haseen Dillruba (2021), Satam feels that there are no meaty roles for actors of his age.

"But we can't do anything," he sighs and adds, "It's my bad luck that no powerful characters are being written. It's a loss on both sides. As an actor, I miss out on good work and the audience misses out on good actors."

Satam says he is pretty much-getting offers for "cop roles", something he has done over two decades. "Main kyun karu? I cannot do the same role again and again," he says. Ask him if he is ready to play ACP Pradyuman, a character from the cult series CID (1998-2018), he reverts, "Tomorrow (if) CID starts again, I'll be right in the front to do the project. I'm not tired of playing the character, but tired of being home."

There have been several rumours that the cop drama may be revived with the same cast. Giving clarity on the same, Satam adds, "Producers are talking to revive CID in a different kind of format. Yes, talks are on, but there is nothing concrete. It's still in the air." 

ACP Pradyuman / Actor Shivaji Satam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

3h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

3h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

16h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

20h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

20h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike