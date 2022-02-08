I never knew why CID was pulled off-air: ACP Pradyuman actor

Splash

Hindustan Times
08 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 02:36 pm

Related News

I never knew why CID was pulled off-air: ACP Pradyuman actor

Shivaji Satam opens up about the time when he first got to know about the decision that his popular show CID would be pulled down

Hindustan Times
08 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 02:36 pm
Veteran actor Shivaji Satam plays ACP Pradyuman on the TV show CID. Photo: Collected
Veteran actor Shivaji Satam plays ACP Pradyuman on the TV show CID. Photo: Collected

Shivaji Satam, best known for essaying the role of ACP Pradyuman in the popular TV show CID, has said that they never got to know what went wrong and why the show was pulled off-air. CID began airing in 1998 and was pulled down in 2018.

Shivaji has said in a new interview that the team of the detective-thriller show, CID, felt "unwanted" as their show timing kept shifting for a late-night slot. After being pulled down for two years, CID saw a re-run when the production of TV shows and films stopped in wake of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in early 2020.

Recalling the day he learned about the show going off-air, Shivaji told Times of India, "It was a Friday and we were told that Monday would be our last day. Even our producers weren't in the know. Yes, one thing was there that we were feeling different for past one year. We were being pushed - our show was down to 10:30 from the 10:00 pm slot."

He further said, "Then, it started coming late on-air, say 10:40. Slowly, we were beginning to see light only around 11 pm. Whatever was happening was sad. We could sense that something is messed up. something is wrong. We started feeling unwanted. But then it was the channel's decision. We couldn't do anything."

Shivaji told Hindustan Times last month that he is willing to play the character of ACP Pradyuman again, but the producers of CID are planning a revival of the popular show in a different format. "Tomorrow (if) C.I.D. starts again, I'll be right in the front to do the project. I'm not tired of playing the character, but tired of being home. Producers are talking to revive C.I.D. in a different kind of format. Yes, talks are on, but there is nothing concrete. It's still in the air," he said.

Most recently, Shivaji was seen in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dilruba.

ACP Pradyuman / CID / Sony

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

6h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

21m | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

21m | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

26m | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

31m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad