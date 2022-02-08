I never knew why CID was pulled off-air: ACP Pradyuman actor

Shivaji Satam, best known for essaying the role of ACP Pradyuman in the popular TV show CID, has said that they never got to know what went wrong and why the show was pulled off-air. CID began airing in 1998 and was pulled down in 2018.

Shivaji has said in a new interview that the team of the detective-thriller show, CID, felt "unwanted" as their show timing kept shifting for a late-night slot. After being pulled down for two years, CID saw a re-run when the production of TV shows and films stopped in wake of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in early 2020.

Recalling the day he learned about the show going off-air, Shivaji told Times of India, "It was a Friday and we were told that Monday would be our last day. Even our producers weren't in the know. Yes, one thing was there that we were feeling different for past one year. We were being pushed - our show was down to 10:30 from the 10:00 pm slot."

He further said, "Then, it started coming late on-air, say 10:40. Slowly, we were beginning to see light only around 11 pm. Whatever was happening was sad. We could sense that something is messed up. something is wrong. We started feeling unwanted. But then it was the channel's decision. We couldn't do anything."

Shivaji told Hindustan Times last month that he is willing to play the character of ACP Pradyuman again, but the producers of CID are planning a revival of the popular show in a different format. "Tomorrow (if) C.I.D. starts again, I'll be right in the front to do the project. I'm not tired of playing the character, but tired of being home. Producers are talking to revive C.I.D. in a different kind of format. Yes, talks are on, but there is nothing concrete. It's still in the air," he said.

Most recently, Shivaji was seen in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dilruba.