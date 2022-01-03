Shironamhin celebrate silver jubilee

03 January, 2022, 12:55 pm
Shironamhin celebrate silver jubilee

As a part of the celebration, Shironamhin for the first time will be collaborating with a symphony orchestra team from Mumbai

Shironamhin, indisputably one of the biggest rock bands of its generation, is all set to celebrate its 25 year milestone.

Although the band officially turned 25 last year, it deferred the celebration owing to Covid-19. 

Shironamhin debuted in 1996 with "Jahaji", which won the hearts of millions of Bangla music lovers.

To celebrate their silver jubilee, Shironamhin planned to organise a year-long event in collaboration with Brandmyth Experiential, a marketing communication agency formerly known as 'Brandmyth Communication'.

From hiring the best sound panel, sound engineer, photo and videographer to arranging lights and fireworks, Brandmyth Experiential is leaving no stone unturned to make Shirnamhin's performance a massive success.

A series of nationwide events have been organised to heighten the excitement of the celebration.

Moreover, a song covering competition is expected to be the heart of the events, where admirers of music will be able to cover their favourite Shironamhin songs and win exciting gifts.

Brandmyth Experiential has also come up with an artwork hunt activity titled 'Aro Ekti Janala', where participants can explore their thoughts and fondness about their favourite band and win prizes.  

As a part of the celebration, Shironamhin, for the first time, will be collaborating with a symphony orchestra team from Mumbai. 

The band will also include one of its fan clubs, 'Shironamhin Jahaji', in its rearranged website to acknowledge the fans.

Moreover, exclusive behind the scene moments of the year-long events will be captured for Shironamhin fans.

