Shajal and Sarika starring telefilm ‘Rongmistri’ to be aired soon

Glitz

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 06:04 pm

"Rongmistri" is set to be aired on 27 October at 3 pm on Channel I.

Sarika Sabah and Abdun Noor Shajal in Rongmistri. Photo: Courtesy
Sarika Sabah and Abdun Noor Shajal in Rongmistri. Photo: Courtesy

Starring Sarika Saba and Shajol in lead, Ishtiaq Ahmed directorial telefilm "Rongmistri" is set to be aired on 27 October at 3 pm on Channel I.

The telefilm written by Ishtiaq Ahmed follows the story of a painter, played by Abdun Noor Shajal who embarks on a reckless and forbidden love with a wealthy girl.

The forbidden love story sprouts as the painter meets a girl, Sarika Sabah, in the building he goes to paint.

He experiences love on first sight as he spots Sarika through the window of that four-storied building.

The lead pair of the telefilm then exchange words and food through the window.

As communication between Shajal and Sarika grows, Shajal's mother and friends warn him about the forbidden love.

Meanwhile, the situation gets worse as the girl's family returns from the vacation.

The story then unfolds the unexpected turn of events.

Other actors starring in this telefilm include Kochi Khandaker, Prionti Gomez, Raju Ahsan, Sheikh Shopna, Riya Barman, Saikat Islam, Arabi Mahmud Noman.

