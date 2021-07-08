Scarlett Johansson does not plan to return to MCU after Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson has stated that she will not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Black Widow.

Natasha Romanoff's first solo voyage was first unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 after being in the works at Marvel Studios for almost a decade. Other occurrences, such as the Covid-19 epidemic, could not have been predicted, and the film was eventually delayed indefinitely. Now, the wait is almost over as Black Widow opens in theaters on Friday, July 9.

Johansson, like many fans, has been waiting a long time for the world to see Black Widow. Now that the film is almost here, Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff since 2010's Iron Man 2, is being grilled on her role in Marvel's cinematic universe's future.

Johansson addressed the big topic of whether Black Widow will be her final depiction of Natasha Romanoff in an interview with Variety.

She said, "I never feel like my work is done. I still think of new ways I could try lines from movies I shot 10 years ago. I really am happy with the work I accomplished in my last decade-plus at Marvel. I feel like I'm going out on a high note with a movie I'm incredibly proud of. I feel like my work with Natasha is complete, if that is such a thing. I've explored many facets of her person, and feel that her choice to sacrifice her life for her best friends was one that she made actively and with resolve."

If Black Widow is Johansson's final MCU movie, it would be a fitting way to leave the franchise on a high note. The door for future appearances will almost certainly stay open, as it has with Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., the latter of whom is even reported to appear in Black Widow.

While it does not appear that Johansson will be coming to the MCU anytime soon, some of her Black Widow co-stars will, like Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova may take over Natasha's mantle once she is gone.

